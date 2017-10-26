Austria National Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson: "On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Austria on the anniversary of your national day on October 26.

"Austria’s efforts to promote peace, prosperity, and security in Europe and beyond are commendable. The United States shares these values and is proud of the close relationship our nations have built, as well as our joint commitment to continued cooperation to advance these values. Our positive trade and investment relationship helps to promote the prosperity of both our nations and our citizens. Excellent and effective military and law enforcement cooperation ensures our interests remain secure even in the face of international threats. Strong cultural ties, underpinned by the robust academic and professional exchanges that connect our countries, advance a deeper understanding and a stronger friendship between Austrians and Americans.

"The United States remains committed to the strong Austrian-American partnership and to the people of Austria. Congratulations on your national day."