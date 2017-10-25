Kenya Elections

Washington, DC - The United States urges all Kenyans to remain calm, reject violence, and uphold the principles of their Constitution in the election scheduled for tomorrow. We are deeply concerned about the continuing efforts of both parties to interfere with and undermine the independent operation of the electoral commission, the judiciary, and other essential institutions. We also condemn the attack on the bodyguard of the Deputy Chief Justice.

It is essential that there be immediate, open, and transparent dialogue between all parties and the IEBC to resolve the issues. Now is not the time for strife to divide Kenya, it is a time for all Kenyans to come together.