Presidential Delegation for the Royal Thai King’s Funeral

Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump will send a Presidential Delegation to Bangkok, Thailand to attend the Royal Cremation Ceremony of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on October 26, 2017. Secretary of Defense James Mattis will lead the delegation as the President’s Special Envoy, joined by United States Ambassador to the Kingdom of Thailand Glyn Davies.

President Trump extends his profound condolences on behalf of the American people for the passing of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. He was a champion of the Thai people and the United States-Thailand alliance. His innovative work, diplomacy, and 70 years of selfless service will ensure that his legacy will live on for many generations to come.