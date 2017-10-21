Terrorist Attack Against Egyptian Security Forces

Washington, DC - The United States strongly condemns the terrorist attack against Egyptian security forces near the Bahariya Oasis yesterday, which killed dozens of Egyptian personnel and wounded many others.

We offer our profound condolences to the families of the deceased and the government and people of Egypt, and extend our best wishes for the full and speedy recovery of those injured.

The United States stands with Egypt at this difficult time, as we continue to work together to fight the scourge of terrorism.