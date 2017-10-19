Venezuela: Illegitimate Parallel Institutions

Washington, DC - The United States condemns the Venezuelan government’s latest anti-democratic action: requiring newly elected governors to submit to the illegitimate Constituent Assembly to be sworn into office. The use of this illegitimate, parallel institution to take over the country’s constitutional authorities is alarming.

This maneuver, on the heels of the October 15, fraudulent elections, is another example of the Maduro regime’s authoritarianism and disregard for the will of the Venezuelan people. We support a complete election audit by credible, internationally recognized entities, and the establishment of an independent National Electoral Council.