Chad Visa Restrictions

Washington, DC - National Security Advisor Lieutenant General H. R. McMaster spoke to Chad President Idriss Deby Itno to underscore the importance of the bilateral relationship and Chad’s effort as a key partner in countering terrorism. In a recent Presidential Proclamation, the United States identified the need for Chad to enhance identity management practices and information sharing requirements.

In response, the Government of Chad has shown a clear willingness to work closely with us on these issues. The United States is committed to working with Chad to address the deficiencies, toward the goal of improving vetting capabilities and lifting visa restrictions. Our assistance to Chad continues in all areas including security and humanitarian assistance.