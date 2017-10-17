Amendments to Cambodia's Election Law

Washington, DC - We are deeply concerned by the National Assembly’s passage of amendments to Cambodia’s Election Law today. If ratified, these amendments, in conjunction with the lawsuit by the Cambodian Ministry of Interior to dissolve the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), would effectively disenfranchise the millions of people who voted for the CNRP in the 2013 and 2017 elections.

Genuine competition is essential to democracy and to the legitimacy of the 2018 national elections. History proves that suppressing legitimate political activity leads to more long-term instability, rather than less. We urge government officials to consider the serious implications of their recent actions.

We renew our call that the leader of the CNRP - Kem Sokha - be released from prison.