UN Mission for Justice Support in Haiti (MINUJUSTH)

Washington, DC - The United States welcomes the UN Mission for Justice Support in Haiti (MINUJUSTH), which begins operations today, October 16. We congratulate Haiti for its progress in achieving greater security and stability and recognize the conclusion of the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Haiti (MINUSTAH) on October 15. We commend MINUSTAH for the contributions toward strengthening state institutions key to advancing Haiti’s long-term security, democratic development, and economic growth.

The transition to MINUJUSTH marks a turning point in Haiti: from stability efforts to a focus on justice and the rule of law. With MINUJUSTH, the Government of Haiti and the people of Haiti will take the lead in providing their own security and law enforcement. MINUJUSTH will focus on developing the Haitian National Police (HNP), strengthening the rule of law, and promoting human rights. Having demonstrated its ability to maintain stability and guard against security threats, the HNP has emerged as one of the most trusted governmental institutions in Haiti. The United States has supported the HNP for more than 20 years and will continue to do so. MINUJUSTH will also be a strong partner to help the Haitian government build the capacity of the HNP and bring reforms to the justice sector.

The United States believes the transition from MINUSTAH to MINUJUSTH can serve as a model for how UN peacekeeping missions should adapt as a country’s needs change and its political situation evolves. As a longstanding partner of Haiti, the United States looks forward to this new chapter in Haiti’s national story and will remain committed to working with the Government of Haiti and the international community to ensure a more secure, stable, and self-sufficient Haiti.