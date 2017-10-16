United States Dedicates the New U.S. Embassy in N'Djamena, Chad

Washington, DC - In an important symbol of our enduring partnership with the people of the Republic of Chad, U.S. Ambassador Geeta Pasi, Acting Director of the Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations Ambassador William Moser, and Chadian Government officials dedicated the new U.S. Embassy in N’Djamena today.

The new Embassy is situated on a 12-acre site southeast of downtown, and includes a Chancery, a Marine Security Guard residence, support buildings, and facilities for the Embassy community.

The design architect is Moore Ruble Yudell Architects & Planners of Santa Monica, California, and Page of Arlington, Virginia is the architect of record. BL Harbert International of Birmingham, Alabama constructed the project.

Since 1999, as part of the Department’s Capital Security Construction Program, the Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO) has completed 138 new diplomatic facilities, with an additional 61 projects now in design or under construction.

OBO’s mission is to provide safe, secure, and functional facilities that represent the U.S. government to the host nation and support our staff in the achievement of U.S. foreign policy objectives. These facilities represent American values and the best in American architecture, engineering, technology, sustainability, art, culture, and construction execution.