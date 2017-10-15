U.S. Condemns Attacks in Mogadishu

Washington, DC - The United States condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attacks that killed and injured hundreds in Mogadishu yesterday.

We extend our‎ deepest condolences to all Somalis, especially those who lost friends and family in the attacks. We further wish for a quick recovery for all those injured.

In the face of this senseless and cowardly act, the United States will continue to stand with the Somali government, its people, and our international allies to combat terrorism and support their efforts to achieve peace, security, and prosperity.