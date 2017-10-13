Sint Maarten Constitution Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson: "On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, we send congratulations to the people of Sint Maarten on the anniversary of Constitution Day.

"The United States honors the resilient spirit of the people of St. Maarten today in the wake of the catastrophic destruction from the recent hurricanes. We will remain a friend and partner, working with you during this period of recovery and after, to safeguard our societies and promote the prosperity and well-being of our peoples.

"We look forward to continuing our cooperation and strengthening our partnerships in pursuit of shared goals for the Caribbean as underscored in the United States and Caribbean Strategic Engagement Act of 2016.

"We extend our hopes for a safe and prosperous year ahead."