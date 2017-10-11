Spain National Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson: "On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, best wishes to the people of Spain as you celebrate your National Day.

"The United States and Spain are great friends and close allies. As the President said during his September 26 meeting with President Rajoy, the deep relationship between our two peoples is a strong foundation for lasting cooperation. Our bonds, culture, and commerce go back many centuries and continue to deepen. We are allies and partners in efforts to counter terrorism, improve global security, support economic prosperity, and ensure people all over the world can live in freedom and peace.

"As you celebrate today, know that the United States values our enduring partnership and supports a strong and united Spain."