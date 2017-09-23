U.S. Humanitarian Assistance in Response to the Syrian Crisis

Washington, DC - Maintaining its steadfast commitment to getting lifesaving support to the people of Syria impacted by conflict wherever they are, the United States today announced more than $697 million in additional humanitarian assistance. State Department Bureau of Population, Migration, and Refugees Acting Assistant Secretary Simon Henshaw made this announcement at the UN General Assembly. It brings U.S. humanitarian assistance to nearly $7.4 billion since the start of the Syria crisis in 2011.

This assistance reflects the continued generosity of the American people and demonstrates steadfast U.S. commitment to helping address the unprecedented magnitude of suffering and urgent humanitarian needs.

U.S. humanitarian assistance supports the operations of the United Nations, other international organizations, and non-governmental organizations operating across the region. Through this support, the United States will continue to provide emergency food, shelter, safe drinking water, urgent medical care, humanitarian protection activities, and other urgent relief to help the 13.5 million people suffering inside Syria, throughout all 14 governorates in Syria — ultimately saving lives and alleviating human suffering amid daily threats of violence and deprivation.

The new funding also helps mitigate the impact of the crisis on governments and communities throughout the region that are straining to cope as they continue to generously host five million refugees from Syria.

U.S. Humanitarian Assistance for the Syria Crisis, By Country

INSIDE SYRIA: Nearly $516 million

New total since the start of the crisis: Nearly $3.8 billion

The humanitarian needs inside Syria continue to outpace the international response. As the largest single donor to the humanitarian response, U.S. humanitarian assistance provides critical, lifesaving support to millions of displaced people or those unable to meet their basic needs in affected areas of Syria, including through operations across international borders and conflict lines. The additional U.S. contribution continues to support emergency food assistance, including monthly household food parcels, ready-to-eat rations, flour to bakeries, and food vouchers, which includes support for the Raqqa response. The contribution also supports emergency medical care, shelter assistance, and provision of safe drinking water, hygiene programs, and improved sanitation to those affected by the crisis, including refugee populations inside Syria. It also provides critical relief supplies and much-needed counseling and protection programs to help the most vulnerable, including children, women, persons with disabilities, and the elderly.

LEBANON: Nearly $29 million

New total since the start of the crisis: Nearly $1.6 billion

Today’s announcement provides additional support to both the more than one million refugees from Syria living in Lebanon and vulnerable Lebanese host communities. The additional U.S. funding supports basic assistance to refugees; food; health care— including life-saving hospital care and childhood vaccinations; shelter improvements to informal settlements and sub-standard shelters; and access to safe drinking water for Syrian refugees and Lebanese host communities. The funding also supports emergency and reconstructive surgeries for weapon-wounded patients, including young children, evacuated to Lebanese facilities.

JORDAN: Nearly $88 million

New total since the start of the crisis: More than $1 billion

U.S. funding, now surpassing the $1 billion mark since the start of the crisis, continues to support the 141,000 refugees from Syria living in camps, as well as the more than 500,000 non-camp refugees with cash assistance to meet basic needs such as rent, health care, food vouchers, and transportation. It supports efforts to enroll additional students in public school; psychosocial programs; and water and sanitation improvements that benefit refugees from Syria and Jordanians. In addition, U.S. funding supports refugee registration and information; access to work opportunities; and protection programs based in communities. U.S funding includes providing life-saving assistance for an estimated 50,000-60,000 Syrians stranded at the Jordanian border. This assistance also supports food vouchers for Syrian refugees.

TURKEY: $35 million

New total since the start of the crisis: Nearly $572 million

U.S. funding assists Turkey in addressing the humanitarian and protection needs of more than 3.1 million Syrian refugees in Turkish host communities and camps. Our funding includes basic assistance to refugees, support for psychosocial programs, and prevention and response to gender-based violence. U.S. assistance also provides essential commodities, including tents, blankets, and winter supplies, supports emergency food needs, builds additional schools, pays teachers’ stipends, and provides school supplies and school transportation for children. This funding supports health programming and accreditation for Syrian doctors, and expands livelihoods programming including vocational training. This assistance also supports emergency food needs among refugees living in camps.

IRAQ: $15 million

New total since the start of the crisis: Nearly $294 million

The Kurdistan Regional Government hosts 97 percent of Syrian refugees in Iraq. U.S. funding supports the repair and upgrade of shelters, the expansion and rehabilitation of schools, and improvements to water and sanitation systems in refugee and host communities, in addition to the management and maintenance of camps. Funding also supports psychosocial care, nutrition programs, and otherwise helps refugees meet their food needs, including through livelihoods programming.

EGYPT: $13 million

New total since the start of the crisis: More than $140 million

Our funding helps the 120,000 refugees from Syria meet their basic needs including food, healthcare and education; prevents and responds to sexual and gender-based violence and protects vulnerable children; and increases self-reliance and livelihood opportunities.

Regional Funding: $2 million

New total since the start of the crisis: Nearly $18 million

Funding Numbers by Country*