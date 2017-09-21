Belize's Independence Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson: "On behalf of the Government of the United States, we send our best wishes to the people of Belize on your Independence Day, September 21st.

"Our countries enjoy a long-standing and strong friendship, rooted in shared values and commitment to keeping our citizens safe, supporting democratic institutions, defending human rights, and promoting economic prosperity.

"On this 36th anniversary of your nation’s independence, we wish all Belizeans a peaceful and prosperous year."