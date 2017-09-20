Violence and Death of Burundi Nationals in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Washington, DC - The U.S. government is dismayed by the violence and death of more than 30 Burundian nationals and a Congolese soldier in Kamanyola, in the Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (D.R.C.) on September 15. We call upon the Government of the D.R.C. to work with the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and UN peacekeepers to ease tensions between Burundi refugees and their host population.

The cause of the violence must be determined and perpetrators must be held accountable. We urge the Government of the D.R.C. to protect those civilians affected by violence from further attacks. Moreover, we urge the security forces of the D.R.C. to refrain from using excessive force.