St. Kitts and Nevis Independence Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson: "On behalf of the United States we offer our best wishes to the people of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis as you celebrate 34 years of independence.

The United States is proud to be a longstanding partner and friend to the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis. Our history of collaboration on citizen security, energy, and economic development has been beneficial for both of our nations.

We wish your people a speedy recovery in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, and look forward to strengthening our partnership in the years ahead.