Swaziland National Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson: "On behalf of the United States of America, congratulations to the people of the Kingdom of Swaziland on 49 years of independence.

"The announcement this month that Swaziland, in partnership with the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, has reduced new HIV infections by nearly half demonstrates the tremendous progress you have made in the fight against HIV/AIDS. The Swazi people should be very proud of this landmark achievement. The United States looks forward to continuing to work together with the people of Swaziland to control this global epidemic.

"Best wishes to the people of Swaziland as you celebrate this momentous achievement and your nation’s independence."