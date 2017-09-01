Sentencing of Mohammad Ali Taheri to Death in Iran

Washington, DC - We are deeply concerned by reports that an Iranian court has sentenced Mohammad Ali Taheri, the founder of an Iranian spiritual movement, to death. The charges of founding a religious cult and “spreading corruption on earth” are inconsistent with Iran’s international obligations to respect and ensure his freedoms of expression and religion or belief and to reserve the death penalty “only for the most serious crimes.” We are also deeply disturbed by reports that a number of Taheri’s followers have been recently arrested on similar objectionable charges.

We call on the Iranian Government to take whatever steps necessary to reverse Taheri’s conviction and death sentence. We join our voice with those who call on Iran to uphold its obligations under Iranian and international law and to ensure that the human rights of all individuals in Iran are respected and guaranteed.