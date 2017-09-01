Uzbekistan Independence Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson: "On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, congratulations to the people of Uzbekistan as you celebrate 26 years of independence. We also congratulate President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his first year as President.

"Over the past 26 years, the United States and Uzbekistan have partnered on issues such as promoting regional stability, security, and prosperity. This partnership has grown stronger each year, and we look forward to even closer cooperation in the future. The United States continues to affirm our support for Uzbekistan’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.



"We send our best wishes to the people of Uzbekistan on this special day."