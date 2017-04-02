Flood Relief Support to Peru

Washington, DC - The United States offers its condolences to all those in Peru who have suffered as a result of the devastating flooding over the past several weeks. We are working closely with the government of Peru to support efforts to address the extensive losses and damage caused by this natural disaster.

Since the disaster began, the United States has allocated more than $775,000, along with in-kind assistance, to support a humanitarian response. Four U.S. disaster assistance teams are currently on the ground to support the Peruvian government’s response efforts and to help provide water, improved sanitation, and hygiene assistance. The United States has also provided ten helicopters, which are supporting humanitarian relief operations. Thirteen Regional Emergency Operations Centers constructed and equipped by the United States are presently active in relief activities. These response efforts reflect our long-standing cooperation with the government of Peru on humanitarian assistance and disaster response, and we will continue to support Peruvian recovery efforts in the months ahead.