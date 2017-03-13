Mauritius' National Day

Washington, DC - On behalf of President Trump and the people of the United States, I congratulate the people of Mauritius as you celebrate the 49th anniversary of independence on March 12.

The United States and Mauritius have enjoyed more than two centuries of diplomatic relations. Our national histories demonstrate that we share important values of assuring religious freedom, promoting freedom of speech and press, and living harmoniously in multicultural societies. Your country’s commitment to democracy has enabled Mauritius to advance economically, to become a regional leader building bridges to the world, and to improve the standard of living of your citizens.

The United States is committed to cooperation that contributes to regional security and advances trade and investment. I wish the people of Mauritius a joyous National Day celebration and a peaceful and prosperous future.