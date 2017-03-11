Ten-Year Anniversary of the Disappearance of Robert Levinson

Washington, DC - Thursday, we marked the ten-year anniversary of the disappearance of United States citizen Robert “Bob” Levinson from Kish Island, Iran. The Trump Administration remains unwavering in our commitment to locate Mr. Levinson and bring him home. We want him back, and we will spare no effort to achieve that goal.

The Levinson family has suffered far too much during the last decade due to the absence of Mr. Levinson, a loving father, brother, husband, grandfather, and friend to many. Each and every day, but especially today, our hearts are with the Levinson family. We will not rest until this case is resolved.

We encourage anyone with information about this case to contact the FBI at http://tips.fbi.gov or email the FBI at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. A $5 million reward is available for information that leads to Mr. Levinson’s location and safe return. All information provided will be kept confidential, and information can be provided anonymously.