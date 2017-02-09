President Trump's Call with Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy of Spain

Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump spoke with Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy of Spain to reaffirm the strong bilateral partnership across a range of mutual interests.

The leaders discussed shared priorities, including efforts to eliminate ISIS. President Trump reiterated the U.S. commitment to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and emphasized the importance of all NATO allies sharing the burden of defense spending. The leaders agreed to continue close security, economic, and counterterrorism cooperation.