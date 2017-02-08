President Trump Announces Presidential Delegation to the Republic of Haiti to Attend the Inauguration of His Excellency Jovenel Moïse

Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump today announced the designation of a Presidential Delegation to the Republic of Haiti to attend the Inauguration of His Excellency Jovenel Moïse on February 7, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

The Honorable Thomas A. Shannon, Jr., Under Secretary for Political Affairs, U.S. Department of State, will lead the delegation.

Members of the Presidential Delegation:

The Honorable Peter F. Mulrean, United States Ambassador to the Republic of Haiti, U.S. Department of State

The Honorable Omarosa O. Manigault, Assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison, The White House

The Honorable Kenneth Merten, Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs and Haiti Special Coordinator, former United States Ambassador to the Republic of Haiti, U.S. Department of State