Vice President Mike Pence's Meeting with German Vice Chancellor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sigmar Gabriel

Washington, DC - Vice President Mike Pence and German Vice Chancellor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sigmar Gabriel met Thursday in the Vice President's West Wing Office to discuss a range of issues. Both leaders affirmed the importance of close German-American cooperation and expressed their desire to strengthen already close German-American ties in the coming years.

The Vice President and Minister Gabriel also agreed on NATO's centrality in ensuring the security and stability of North America and Europe. Both leaders reaffirmed that all NATO allies must meet their obligations and contribute their fair share to our collective security. They also underscored that NATO must adapt to confront threats to our countries such as violent extremism and terrorism. The Vice President informed Minister Gabriel that he plans to attend the Munich Security Conference and visit Brussels later this month, where he will engage with European Allies and partners about how to deepen and strengthen the Transatlantic alliance.