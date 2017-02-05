President Trump's Meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan

Washington, DC - President Trump met briefly Thursday with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C. The President conveyed the U.S.'s commitment to Jordan's stability, security, and prosperity. The President thanked the King for his leadership in promoting peace and stability in the region. He highlighted Jordan's critical contributions to defeating ISIS and discussed the possibility of establishing safe zones in Syria.

President Trump underscored that the United States is committed to strengthening the security and economic partnership with Jordan. The President also emphasized Jordan's essential role in serving as a model of tolerance and moderation in the region. The two leaders discussed the King returning to Washington for an official visit in the near future.