Vice President Joe Biden’s Call with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan

Washington, DC - Vice President Joe Biden called Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to express gratitude for his leadership and friendship over the last several years. Both leaders praised the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance, which serves to increase stability, prosperity, and security in the region and around the globe.

The Vice President thanked Prime Minister Abe for Japan's collaboration under the Cancer Moonshot and commended U.S.-Japan-Republic of Korea trilateral initiatives to address regional and global issues, including coordinated efforts to address the growing threat of North Korea. The two leaders agreed on the importance of continuing to deepen and enhance the U.S.-Japan alliance.