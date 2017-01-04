Deputy Secretary of State Blinken To Host Trilateral Meeting With Japanese, South Korean Counterparts

Washington, DC - Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken will host a trilateral meeting with his counterparts, Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Shinsuke Sugiyama and Republic of Korea First Vice Foreign Minister Lim Sung-nam January 5 in Washington.

The meeting will be the sixth round of trilateral Deputy-level consultations, a forum that began in April 2015. The consultations have deepened our trilateral cooperation with these two important U.S. allies on shared regional and global priorities, including our efforts to promote peace and stability in the face of North Korea’s threatening nuclear and ballistic missile development.