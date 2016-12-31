NSC Spokesperson Ned Price on Lebanon’s Cabinet Formation

Washington, DC - The United States congratulates Prime Minister Hariri on the Lebanese parliament's approval of his cabinet on December 28. We look forward to working with Prime Minister Hariri, his government, and all our partners in Lebanon who have committed to address the pressing challenges facing the country.

The United States stands steadfast in its support for a strong, stable, prosperous, and sovereign Lebanon as the new government works to strengthen state institutions, prepare for timely national elections, and uphold and implement Lebanon's international commitments.