Myanmar's Independence Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State John Kerry: "On behalf of President Barack Obama and the American people, I send warmest wishes to the people of Myanmar on the occasion of your independence day on January 4.

"The past year has been a historic one for Myanmar, as your first civilian-led, democratically-elected government in over half a century took office. The warm and close relationship between the United States and your country was symbolized by State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi’s successful visit to Washington and President Obama’s subsequent lifting of economic sanctions on your country. Shortly afterwards, the inaugural meeting in Naypyitaw of our new U.S.-Myanmar Partnership shows how far our relations have come in the last few years.

"The United States is committed to Myanmar’s success, and will continue to work closely with your government and all stakeholders as you pursue peace and national reconciliation, economic prosperity and social welfare, and respect for human rights.

"We wish all of Myanmar’s people safety, peace, and prosperity in the coming year."