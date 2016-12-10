Peaceful Election and Transition in Ghana

Washington, DC - The United States congratulates the people of Ghana on the successful conclusion of the December 7 general election. We also congratulate President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo. The peaceful and inclusive nature of the election is a testament to Ghana’s citizens and its vibrant democracy.

We commend President Mahama for respecting the results announced by the Electoral Commission, calling on his supporters to do the same, and demonstrating the leadership and commitment to democracy for which Ghana is known throughout the world.

We commend Ghana’s Electoral Commission for administering a credible election process. We also recognize the many civil society organizations that contributed to a peaceful, transparent, and fair election.

As the Secretary said in his calls with the candidates, the United States and Ghana have a close and enduring friendship rooted in our mutual commitment to freedom and democratic values. We look forward to working with President-elect Akufo-Addo and his administration on economic growth, health, governance, and security in Ghana and throughout West Africa.