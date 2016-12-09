Assistant Secretary Frank A. Rose To Travel to Romania, Belgium, France, and the United Kingdom

Washington, DC - Assistant Secretary for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance Frank A. Rose will travel to Bucharest, Romania; Brussels, Belgium; Paris, France; and London, United Kingdom from December 12–16 for meetings and events focused on international security, arms control, and strategic stability.

On December 12, Assistant Secretary Rose will visit Bucharest to hold discussions on a variety of strategic issues with officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and National Defense and the Office of the President.

On December 13, Assistant Secretary Rose will participate in the EU-U.S. High-Level Dialogue on Non-proliferation, Disarmament, Arms Control, and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Risk Mitigation at the European Union in Brussels. While in Brussels, he will also attend meetings at NATO Headquarters and brief NATO Allies on issues related to arms control and strategic stability.

Assistant Secretary Rose will then travel to Paris on December 14 where he will meet with counterparts to discuss arms control issues and space security.

On December 15 and 16, Assistant Secretary Rose will meet with officials from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Ministry of Defense in London to discuss international security and strategic stability issues. He will also attend a roundtable event on security issues hosted by King’s College London.