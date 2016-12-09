Burkina Faso National Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State John Kerry: "On behalf of President Obama and the American people, I congratulate the government and people of Burkina Faso on the 56th anniversary of your nation’s independence.

"We welcome the continued efforts of the government of Burkina Faso to further consolidate democracy and promote good governance. The United States remains committed to working with Burkina Faso to strengthen democratic institutions, advance regional peace and security, and promote equitable economic opportunities.

"As you celebrate this special day, know that the United States stands with you and seeks to deepen our steadfast partnership in the years to come."