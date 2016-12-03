NSC Spokesperson Ned Price on Elections in The Gambia

Washington, DC - The United States congratulates the people of The Gambia on a peaceful and democratic presidential election that has the potential to mark a new beginning for all Gambians. We congratulate President-elect Adama Barrow on his victory, and we commend The Gambia’s Independent Electoral Commission for administering a credible election. We welcome President Yahya Jammeh’s concession to President-elect Barrow and welcome President Jammeh’s respect for the will of the Gambian people.

The Gambia’s first democratic transfer of power is a moment of great opportunity, and the United States looks forward to being a strong partner in efforts to unify the country, promote inclusive economic development, and advance the vital work of strengthening democratic institutions so that the Gambian people can enjoy the bright, peaceful, and prosperous future they deserve.