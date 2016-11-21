Toward a Return to Constitutional Rule in Haiti

Washington, DC - The United States welcomes the holding of the November 20 elections as an important step towards returning Haiti to full constitutional rule and addressing the serious challenges the country faces.

We commend Haitians for exercising their right to vote in a peaceful manner, and in some areas, amidst difficult circumstances. The United States welcomes the continued determination of the Provisional Electoral Council, the Haitian National Police, and the Government of Haiti towards the realization of free, fair, credible, and peaceful elections.

Preliminary reports indicate that the elections were conducted with minimal violence and disruption. The United States deplores the isolated incidents of violence and intimidation, and urges that those responsible be brought to justice under Haitian law. We call on the Government of Haiti and all Haitians to foster a climate of calm during the tabulation period to ensure that Haiti remains on track toward democratic renewal of its state institutions and the seating, in early 2017, of a president elected by the Haitian people.