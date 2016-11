Acting Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Tom Countryman Travels to Belgium and Switzerland

Washington, DC - Acting Under Secretary Countryman will participate in the EU Non-Proliferation and Disarmament Conference in Brussels, Belgium, on November 3 and 4. While there, he will deliver remarks during a plenary session titled “Disarmament and Deterrence – Bridging the Divide.”

Acting Under Secretary Countryman will join the U.S. Delegation to the 8th Biological Weapons Review Conference in Geneva, Switzerland, November 7-10.