Egypt: Liberalizing the Foreign Exchange System

Yuma, Arizona - The United States welcomes Egypt’s actions today to implement further important economic measures as part of the Government of Egypt’s overall economic reform program. The decision to liberalize the foreign exchange system and adopt a flexible exchange rate regime is a positive development to improve the functioning of Egypt’s foreign exchange markets and to advance Egypt’s economic recovery.

The United States supports the Egyptian government’s commitment to taking the difficult but necessary economic reform measures to lay the foundations for a more prosperous future for the Egyptian people.