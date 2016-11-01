Antigua and Barbuda Independence Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State John Kerry: "On behalf of President Obama and the people of the United States, I congratulate the people of Antigua and Barbuda on the 35th anniversary of your nation’s independence today.

The United States values its longstanding friendship with you and looks forward to continued cooperation between our countries in support of the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative and our shared commitment to sustainable development, human rights, environmental conservation, and equal opportunity for all. The inscription in July 2016 of the Antigua Naval Dockyard as a UNESCO World Heritage site is a valuable reminder of the shameful institution of slavery and a testament to the role played by the African diaspora within the rich history of your nation.

On this special day, I wish you all a future of happiness, prosperity, and peace.