Acting Special Envoy Suleman Travel to Morocco

Washington, DC - Acting Special Envoy to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Arsalan Suleman will travel to Morocco November 1-4. During his trip, he will participate in a workshop in Rabat on “The Role of Religious Education in Fostering Peace and Preventing Violence,” jointly organized by the Global Counterterrorism Forum (GCTF), OIC, and the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO). This joint effort by the GCTF, OIC, and ISESCO will bring together religious scholars, academics, experts in the fields of education and CVE, and government officials to discuss best practices and concrete initiatives to advance peace through education.

Acting Special Envoy Suleman will be a keynote speaker at the Summit of Conscience in Fez, where global religious leaders, faith based organizations, and civil society groups will gather to discuss the role of civil society in addressing climate change in advance of COP22.

While in Morocco, Acting Special Envoy Suleman will also meet with senior government officials, representatives of religious communities, and members of civil society.