Secretary of State John Kerry's Meeting on Libya

Washington, DC - Secretary Kerry met today with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Italian Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni, Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed, French D‎irector General for Political Affairs and Security N‎icolas de Riviere, Saudi Ambassador Mohammed bin Nawaf Al-Saud and Special Representative of the UN Secretary General Martin Kobler to discuss ongoing efforts to support the Government of National Accord in Libya.

The ministers reaffirmed the continuing and strong international support of Prime Minister al-Sarraj and the GNA. They noted the important progress of the GNA and the forces aligned with it in combatting Da'esh in Sirte.

The ministers underscored their support for increasing the capacity of the GNA led by Prime Minister al-Sarraj to respond to the needs of the Libyan people. The ministers also called upon all Libyan economic institutions to work together in support of this effort. The ministers strongly endorsed the technical talks that would follow up on and implement this effort.

The ministers also emphasized the international community's ‎commitment to providing the Government of National Accord technical, economic, humanitarian, security and counter-terrorism assistance. They also emphasized the importance of the GNA moving forward with its work to form a new cabinet proposal that represents all parts of Libya.