NSC Spokesperson Ned Price on the Terrorist Attack in Pakistan

Washington, DC - The United States condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack last night on a police training academy outside Quetta, Pakistan that killed scores of trainee cadets. Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims of this cowardly attack, many of whom were training to support the safety and security of the Pakistani people.

The United States stands with the people of Pakistan and reiterates our commitment to support the Government of Pakistan in its efforts to end the scourge of terrorism and violent extremism and to promote peace, security and stability in the region.