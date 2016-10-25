The U.S.-China Counterterrorism Dialogue

Washington, DC - Today, U.S. and Chinese officials met in Washington, DC for the U.S.-China Counterterrorism Dialogue as well as an expert-level exchange on Countering Improvised Explosive Devices (C-IED). The latter exchange is the second to be held on the topic, following the inaugural C-IED discussion in 2015.

Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Justin Siberell led the U.S. delegation, which includes officials from the Departments of State, Justice, and Homeland Security. The Chinese inter-agency delegation of over thirty members was led by Ministry of Foreign Affairs Assistant Minister, Li Huilai.

The U.S.-China Counterterrorism Dialogue was designed to advance a common agenda and increase coordination on counterterrorism issues. Topics included regional terrorist threats, aviation security, information sharing, border security, safeguarding human rights, and efforts to counter violent extremism.

The United States looks forward to continued counterterrorism exchanges with China to broaden and deepen cooperation between the two countries.