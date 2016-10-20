Assistant Secretary Russel To Travel to the Philippines, Thailand and Cambodia

Washington, DC - Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel R. Russel will travel to the Philippines, Thailand and Cambodia, October 21–28.

Assistant Secretary Russel will travel to Manila, the Philippines, October 22–25, to meet with government officials and have lunch with Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI) participants.

In Bangkok, Thailand, October 25–26, the Assistant Secretary will convey his condolences on the passing of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej and meet with Thai officials to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues.

In Phnom Penh, Cambodia, October 27, he will meet with government and opposition party officials, civil society organizations, and address a group of YSEALI members.