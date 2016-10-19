Sentencing of Siamak and Baquer Namazi

Washington, DC - We are deeply concerned about reports that U.S. citizens Siamak Namazi and Baquer Namazi have each been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Siamak Namazi has been unjustly detained in Iran for over a year. His father, Baquer Namazi, whom the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has called a respected former employee, was also reportedly unjustly detained at the end of February 2016. We remain especially concerned by reports of his declining health and well-being.

We join recent calls by international organizations and UN human rights experts for the immediate release of all U.S. citizens unjustly detained in Iran, including Siamak and Baquer Namazi, so that they can return to their families.

We also respectfully underscore the importance of Iran cooperating with the United States to determine the whereabouts of Mr. Robert Levinson, who went missing on Iran’s Kish Island in March 2007. As President Obama stated last January, we will not rest until the Levinson family is whole again.