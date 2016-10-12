Sint Maarten Constitution Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State John Kerry: "On behalf of President Obama and the people of the United States, I congratulate the people of Sint Maarten on your nation’s Constitution Day.

"Sint Maarten’s commitment to democratic institutions is embodied in your Constitution and was reflected in last month’s parliamentary elections.

"The warmth of your hospitality entices visitors from around the world to enjoy your country’s beautiful vistas and golden sands. The United States values its friendship with you, and we look forward to our continued partnership on behalf of economic growth, environmental stewardship, energy security, and respect for the rights and dignity of all.

"As you celebrate your Constitution Day, I offer my very best wishes for peace and prosperity throughout the year to come."