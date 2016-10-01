Palau's Independence Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State John Kerry: "On behalf of President Obama and the American people, I am pleased to congratulate the people of the Republic of Palau as you celebrate the 22nd anniversary of your nation’s independence on October 1st.

"The close relationship between our two countries is built upon a foundation of our shared respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms. The service and sacrifice of Palauans in the U.S. Armed Forces is a testament not only to this shared commitment to democracy, but also to global peace and security. We appreciate Palau’s sustained commitment to building a better future for all by protecting our ocean and tackling global climate change.

"As you celebrate this special occasion, know that the United States is committed to Palau’s future, and we look forward to deepening our already strong partnership. Congratulations and best wishes for a year of peace, progress, and prosperity."