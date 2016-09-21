Belize's National Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State John Kerry: "On behalf of President Obama and the people of the United States, I offer best wishes to the people of Belize as you celebrate 35 years of independence on September 21.

"The United States values our close friendship with Belize and the many ties our countries share. We work together to empower youth, strengthen the rule of law, promote trade, and enhance citizen security. I look forward to deepening the cooperation between our countries in years to come.

"On this auspicious day, we offer our warmest regards to Belizeans everywhere for a safe and prosperous future."