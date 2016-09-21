Secretary Kerry's Meeting with Kuwaiti Amir Shaykh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Jaber al-Sabah

Washington, DC - Secretary Kerry met in New York with Kuwaiti Amir Shaykh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Jaber al-Sabah to discuss a range of issues, including counterterrorism, regional security, and the refugee crisis.

The Secretary thanked the Amir for his support in hosting negotiations designed to reach a political solution to the crisis in Yemen, and for the important and generous role the Government of Kuwait is playing to bring stability to the region.

The Secretary also expressed his appreciation for Kuwait’s continued partnership in helping to bring humanitarian aid and stabilization assistance to Iraq.