United States Welcomes Cooperation With Sudan on Counterterrorism

Washington, DC - The United States welcomes Sudan's recent efforts to increase counterterrorism cooperation with the United States. In recent months, Sudan has taken important steps to counter ISIL and other terrorist groups and has sought to prevent their movement into and through Sudan. Sudan’s continued cooperation will bolster international efforts to combat terrorism in the broader region. Subject to and consistent with‎ U.S. law, we will work cooperatively with the Government of Sudan on counterterrorism to enhance the security of both our countries.

While countering terrorism is an important objective for the United States, we continue to engage the Government of Sudan on protecting human rights, resolving internal conflicts, addressing humanitarian needs, improving regional stability, and advancing political freedoms, accountability and reconciliation.