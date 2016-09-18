Assistant Secretary Frank A. Rose to travel to Hawaii and Australia

Washington, DC - Assistant Secretary for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance Frank A. Rose will travel to Australia and Hawaii September 17-24 for meetings and to participate in events focused on international security, strategic stability, and space security.

On September 20, A/S Rose will meet with the Lowy Institute and other members of the non-governmental community in Sydney, Australia. On September 21, A/S Rose will participate in a roundtable meeting at the Australia Strategic Policy Institute followed by meetings at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Australian Department of Defense.

On September 22, A/S Rose will provide a keynote address on space situational awareness at the Advanced Maui Optical and Space Surveillance (AMOS) Conference in Maui, Hawaii. On September 23, he will meet with senior leaders from United States Pacific Command (USPACOM) to discuss strategic issues.